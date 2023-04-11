HamberMenu
Apple retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi open next week

April 11, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple on Tuesday announced that its two retail stores in India - in Mumbai and Delhi - will open next week as the company aims to strengthen its retail presence within India.

Apple’s retail store in Mumbai will come up at BKC, and the store will go live on April 18. The Delhi store, located in Saket, will be opened on April 20.

“These new retail locations mark a significant expansion in India that will offer great new ways to browse, discover, and buy Apple products with exceptional service and experiences for customers,” said Apple.

These stores will house all the latest products from Apple including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and Watches.

Apple occupies around 4% of the market share in India and competes with Samsung, which has a 60% share in the premium segment in the country.

