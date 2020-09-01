Apple continues to lead wearables market driven by AirPods and Beats

Apple remains the market leader in wearables segment, driven by growing shipment volumes of AirPods and Beats products.
The Cupertino-based company secured a market share of 34% in the second quarter of 2020. Its shipment volume grew by more than 25% year-over-year.
Huawei and Xiaomi secured 13% and 12% of the market share respectively, according to International Data Corporation, a market intelligence firm.
Wearables include hearables that provide audio, smart assistance and fitness tracking, and wrist-worn smartwatches.
Apple shipped 23.7 million AirPods and Beats devices in the previous quarter, followed by Samsung and Xiaomi.
The hearables category, accounting for 60% of wearables this quarter, continues to be dominated by smartphone brands as the opportunity to bundle remains high while traditional headphone makers including Sony and Bose rank lower, but focus on the premium end of the market, the report said.
Ear-worn wearables continue to be popular as people work and learn from home and require hearables to maintain privacy while remaining connected with their various devices and services.
Huawei emerged as the market leader in the wrist-worn wearables, including watches and fitness wrist-bands. Xiaomi and Apple secured the second and third position.
