ADVERTISEMENT

Apple releases updates fixing security bug exploited to hack iPhones and Macs: Report 

February 14, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST

The emergency security update released by Apple fixes a security bug used in attacks targeting iPhones and Macs

The Hindu Bureau

Apple logo is seen on the Apple store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris, France July 15, 2020. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple, on Monday, released emergency security updates to address a new zero-day vulnerability used in attacks targeting iPhones, iPads, and Macs, a report from Bleepingcomputer shared.

The security bug was found to be caused by a WebKit confusion that could be exploited to cause the operating system to crash and execute maliciously crafted codes on the affected devices.

ALSO READ
What is end-to-end encryption and why are tech companies focusing on it? 

Attackers could use an app to gain kernel privileges and execute arbitrary codes on targeted systems in iPhones. In Mac, attackers could use maliciously crafted web content to exploit the bug, Apple shared on its support page. The security bug also affected Safari, macOS Big Sur, and Monterey.

Apple also released a list of impacted devices, which includes older and newer models from the company.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe  to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Though Apple has not disclosed information regarding the attacks, the company shared it is aware the bug may have been actively exploited. And by restricting information about the security bug, the company might likely want to update their devices before more attackers gain information about the bug.

ALSO READ
Bug fixes this week | Vulnerabilities in Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Samsung products fixed 

Earlier, last month, Apple released updates for iOS and macOS bringing strengthened account security. The update included requiring physical keys for the two-factor authentication sign-in process on new devices, along with the expansion of data protected by end-to-end encryption on iCloud.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US