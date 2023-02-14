Apple releases updates fixing security bug exploited to hack iPhones and Macs: Report 

February 14, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST

Apple, on Monday, released emergency security updates to address a new zero-day vulnerability used in attacks targeting iPhones, iPads, and Macs, a report from Bleepingcomputer shared.

The security bug was found to be caused by a WebKit confusion that could be exploited to cause the operating system to crash and execute maliciously crafted codes on the affected devices.

Attackers could use an app to gain kernel privileges and execute arbitrary codes on targeted systems in iPhones. In Mac, attackers could use maliciously crafted web content to exploit the bug, Apple shared on its support page. The security bug also affected Safari, macOS Big Sur, and Monterey.

Apple also released a list of impacted devices, which includes older and newer models from the company.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Though Apple has not disclosed information regarding the attacks, the company shared it is aware the bug may have been actively exploited. And by restricting information about the security bug, the company might likely want to update their devices before more attackers gain information about the bug.

Earlier, last month, Apple released updates for iOS and macOS bringing strengthened account security. The update included requiring physical keys for the two-factor authentication sign-in process on new devices, along with the expansion of data protected by end-to-end encryption on iCloud.