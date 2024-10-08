ADVERTISEMENT

Apple releases trailer for short film ‘Submerged’ that only Vision Pro headset users can watch

Published - October 08, 2024 10:04 am IST

Apple has launched the trailer for the short film ‘Submerged,’ which is exclusively for viewers using its Vision Pro headset

The Hindu Bureau

‘Submerged’ is what Apple calls the “first scripted film in Apple Immersive Video” [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple launched a trailer for a short film titled ‘Submerged,’ written and directed by Edward Berger, which is exclusively for those using its Vision Pro headset.

Set to be released on Thursday (October 10, 2024), the iPhone-maker called the venture the “first scripted film in Apple Immersive Video.”

The trailer for the tense, period-based film featured sailors in a vessel as they confront a maritime crisis. Several immersive shots showed rising water levels and exploding machinery from a first-person viewpoint, alongside scenes featuring the film’s crew and technicians.

“A WWII submarine crew combats a harrowing torpedo attack in this adrenaline-pumping thrill ride. From filmmaker Edward Berger, director of the Academy Award® winning All Quiet on the Western Front,” said Apple in the video description.

While Apple’s Vision Pro headset costs upwards of $3,000, rival headset-maker Meta is working to bring its own Quest headsets below the $500-mark as more tech customers avoid splurging on costly gadgets during a cost-of-living crisis.

