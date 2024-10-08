GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple releases trailer for short film ‘Submerged’ that only Vision Pro headset users can watch

Apple has launched the trailer for the short film ‘Submerged,’ which is exclusively for viewers using its Vision Pro headset

Published - October 08, 2024 10:04 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
‘Submerged’ is what Apple calls the “first scripted film in Apple Immersive Video” [File]

‘Submerged’ is what Apple calls the “first scripted film in Apple Immersive Video” [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple launched a trailer for a short film titled ‘Submerged,’ written and directed by Edward Berger, which is exclusively for those using its Vision Pro headset.

Set to be released on Thursday (October 10, 2024), the iPhone-maker called the venture the “first scripted film in Apple Immersive Video.”

Huawei debuts tri-fold smartphone hours after Apple's new iPhone launch

The trailer for the tense, period-based film featured sailors in a vessel as they confront a maritime crisis. Several immersive shots showed rising water levels and exploding machinery from a first-person viewpoint, alongside scenes featuring the film’s crew and technicians.

“A WWII submarine crew combats a harrowing torpedo attack in this adrenaline-pumping thrill ride. From filmmaker Edward Berger, director of the Academy Award® winning All Quiet on the Western Front,” said Apple in the video description.

While Apple’s Vision Pro headset costs upwards of $3,000, rival headset-maker Meta is working to bring its own Quest headsets below the $500-mark as more tech customers avoid splurging on costly gadgets during a cost-of-living crisis.

Published - October 08, 2024 10:04 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / emerging technologies

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.