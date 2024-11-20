 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple releases security patches for zero-day vulnerabilities

Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) reported the flaws

Published - November 20, 2024 10:42 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Apple has confirmed zero-day vulnerabilities were bring actively exploited on Intel-based macOS systems.

FILE PHOTO: Apple has confirmed zero-day vulnerabilities were bring actively exploited on Intel-based macOS systems. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple has confirmed zero-day vulnerabilities were bring actively exploited on Intel-based macOS systems. The company has since released security updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, visionOS and its Safari web browser. 

Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) reported the flaws. 

CVE-2024-44308 was a vulnerability in the JavaScriptCore which could lead to arbitrary code execution while processing malicious web content. The second one, CVE-2024-44309 was a vulnerability in the cookie management system in WebKit that could lead to a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack while processing malicious web content. 

The company asked users to update their devices across a range of macs, iPhones and iPads as soon as possible. 

Apple has had to address four zero-day vulnerabilities this year earlier in January and March. 

Published - November 20, 2024 10:42 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / emerging technologies / internet / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.