Apple releases iOS 16.1.2 with improved Crash Detection for iPhone 14 models

December 01, 2022 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

The Crash Detection feature in iPhone 14 models had come under scrutiny with some users complaining of false alarms when taken on roller coasters. 

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the Apple Inc logo. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple, on Wednesday, released iOS 16.1.2 with improvements to the Crash Detection feature for iPhone 14 and 14 Pro users.

In the release notes, Apple stated that the update comes with important security fixes with other enhancements like improved compatibility with network providers.

Crash Detection in iPhone 14 models can automatically call an emergency service when the phone detects a car crash.

The feature, however, had come under scrutiny with a small number of users complaining of the devices calling emergency services when taken on a roller coaster.

Apple, at the time, had shared that the feature uses G-forces combined with other data from the dynamic range gyroscope, barometer, GPS and microphone to detect a crash. The company also noted that G-forces experienced during a roller coaster ride could trigger false alarms.

At the time Apple executives had stated that determining a car crash is a complex process and there is “no silver bullet” when looking at reliable indicators of a crash.

And though Apple has not shared how it has improved Crash Detection, the company may have tweaked the algorithms to improve its reliability.

Apple has also released beta versions of iOS 16.2 for testing to developers and beta users.

