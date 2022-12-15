Apple releases Freeform app, a whiteboard for collaborations 

December 15, 2022 12:58 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

Apple announced the Freeform app during its WWDC keynote event, earlier this year, and is available on iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks

The Hindu Bureau

Apple released the Freeform app with iOS 16.2 update. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Apple on Tuesday launched the Freeform app with its iOS 16.2 update. The new app works like a whiteboard allowing users to work with up to 99 friends on an “infinite canvas”.

Meant for collaborations within Apple products, the app allows users to add photos, files, drawings, links, and notes to a virtual canvas that can be shared with friends.

The app also comes with support for iMessage and FaceTime integration. Users can launch a discussion using buttons within the app to connect with collaborators via iMessage or FaceTime.

Users will have to turn on iCloud syncing to enjoy a seamless experience when collaborating with friends. However, the app in itself has a simple interface with access to buttons on the top and bottom ends of the screen.

The app takes some time to showcase changes made by collaborators while on a cellular network, but, is considerably faster on WiFi connectivity.

Describing the app as “designed for creative brainstorming and collaboration”, it supports a wide range of files including photos, video, audio, documents, PDFs website links, map locations and more, the company shared in a blog post.

Apple announced the Freeform app during its WWDC keynote event earlier this year. It is available on iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks supporting iOS and iPadOS 16.2 and macOS Ventura 13.1.

