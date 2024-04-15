Apple refutes Epic’s claim that it violated U.S. court orders

April 15, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

Apple has hit back against Epic Games’ claim that it violated a U.S. court order regarding the way it runs its app storefront, as the ‘Fortnite’ developer wanted the iPhone-maker to be held in contempt.

In a legal filing dated April 12, Apple said that its “framework for injunction compliance was implemented in good faith, after extensive study, for the benefit of all platform participants”.

It further added that Epic Games was trying to “micromanage” Apple’s business operations and gain access to its iOS userbase and platform for free

In January this year, the Supreme Court allowed a court order that was intended to reduce Apple’s control over its app storefront. To that effect, Apple said it would be loosening its framework for in-app payments, but would still collect commissions from developers.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney criticised Apple’s compliance measures and promised further legal action at the time.

In its April 12 filing, however, Apple defended its actions and said it did not stop developers from telling Apple users about alternative payment methods for their apps.

“Apple has amended its Guidelines to allow developers to communicate with consumers regarding alternative purchase options both within their apps and outside their apps. And Apple has made materials available to developers to help them understand and take advantage of the new External Purchase Link Entitlement for apps on the U.S. storefront. In short, Apple’s development and implementation of its framework for compliance with the Injunction was undertaken in good faith,” said Apple in its legal submission.

Noting that Epic’s motion to hold Apple in contempt was “without merit,” Apple requested the judge to deny the motion entirely.

However, Apple is not facing legal issues surrounding its app storefront only in the U.S.

On Friday, the iPhone-maker lost in its attempt to throw out a UK lawsuit worth around $979 million that alleged Apple took far too much in commissions from app developers.

