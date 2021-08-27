Apple reduces commission for publishers who provide it content

27 August 2021 18:41 IST

Apple noted that publishers can retain revenue from advertising they sell within Apple News.

Apple has cut commissions on in-app purchases to 15% for news publishers who provide content for its news service.

The move aims to give a lift to its News partner programme that is designed for subscription news publications to provide content to Apple News across iOS devices.

To be eligible for the programme, publishers must maintain an Apple News channel in Australia, Canada, the U.S., and the U. K., and publish all content to that channel in Apple New Format (ANF).

For publishers based outside these regions and who do not publish in ANF, they must share content via an RSS feed as permitted by their rights.

Publishers’ apps must be available on the App Store and allow users to purchase auto-renewable subscriptions through Apple’s in-app purchase system.

They also must agree to a separate addendum to the Apple Developer Program License Agreement.

The News Publisher Program is available to Apple Developer Program members globally.