Apple ramps up iPhone 15 production in India

iPhone 15 production is underway and Apple is working on manufacturing a significant share of phones in India

August 17, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tensions between Washington and Beijing could make trade less predictable [File]

Tensions between Washington and Beijing could make trade less predictable [File] | Photo Credit: Reuters

iPhone 15 production is underway and Apple is working on manufacturing a significant share of the devices in India.

The iPhone 15 is being produced in Tamil Nadu in a bid to reduce the disparity between Apple’s India operations and its primary manufacturing base in China, as per a report by Bloomberg. 

The report mentions that Apple’s Foxconn Technology Group plant in Sriperumbudur is working on delivering the new iPhone devices soon after they start shipping from the company’s current primary manufacturing plants in China.

This can be attributed to Apple’s growing need to increase the volume of new iPhones coming from India as the company is working on a multi-year project to diversify its manufacturing away from China.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing could make trade less predictable and the company aims to de-risk the supply chain for its most important devices.

To recall, before the launch of the iPhone 14 line-up, only a fraction of iPhones were assembled in India. The report states that at the time, India lagged behind China’s output by six to nine months.

Last year, the delay was dramatically reduced and the company manufactured 7% of its iPhones in India at the end of March.

This year, the company hopes to bridge the gap even further. As of now, it is not clear whether the goal would be accomplished as it depends on availability of components and the smooth ramp-up of production lines at the company’s Foxconn factory outside Chennai.

Apple opened its first retail stores in India in April and now considers India as not only a retail opportunity but also an important production base for its gadgets.

