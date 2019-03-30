Apple pulls plug on wireless charging mat

Apple Inc on Friday said it is cancelling the AirPower wireless charging mat that the company announced in 2017, a rare public retreat for the gadget maker known for splashy product launches.

The mat was intended to wirelessly charge up to three Apple products at once, such as an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods wireless headphones.

While wireless charging has spread through the industry, charging three devices at once with higher wattage “fast charging” has proved challenging. Furniture seller Ikea, for example, sells a $60 matt that can handle three phones but it only features slower 5-watt charging.

Apple said that it had concluded that its AirPower mat “will not achieve our high standards.”