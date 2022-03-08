Apple Event Live updates: iPhone SE 3, iPaid Air 5 & more

March 08, 2022 23:15 IST

11:15 P.M.

Apple’s first event of 2022

Hello everyone, welcome to Apple’s first event of this year, ‘Peek Performance’. In their last virtual ‘Unleashed’ Special Event, the Cupertino-based company had announced a new set of AirPods, colourful upgrades to the HomePod mini, a Voice Plan for Apple Music, and MacBook Pro with the new M1 Pro and M1 Max SoC.

We will soon start with the live updates of this year’s first event of the California tech company. Here is a glimpse of what is expected from the event.

11:25 P.M.

What to expect from the event

Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone SE 3 with 5G support, new iPad Air 5, a larger 27-inch iMac, an entry-level MacBook Pro that could come with an upgraded M2 chip, and a new Mac mini likely to feature the next-generation Apple Silicon chip.

The Cupertino-based company may also release some software updates, iOS 15.4 that can let the Face ID-enabled iPhones unlock while wearing a mask and also a macOS Monterey plus iPad OS 15.4 update.