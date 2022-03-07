Apple Peek Performance event | What to expect

The company may also introduce an entry-level MacBook Pro to replace the current M1 model launched in November 2020.

The Apple Inc. logo is seen in the lobby of New York City’s flagship Apple store, U.S. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple is expected to unveil a series of new products in its upcoming “Peek Performance” event on March 8.

The company is expected to unveil the new iPhone SE 3 with a 4.7-inch display in tomorrow’s event. It will feature the A15 bionic and a better chip, with 5G support.

The iPhone SE 3 will keep the same iPhone 8 design and the Touch ID on the Home Button, 9to5 Mac reported.

The Cupertino-based company is also expected to launch new iPad Air 5, which is likely to get the new A15 chip, increased cellular performance from LTE to 5G capability, enhanced 12MP front-facing camera, center stage feature, and upgraded rear camera flash to Quad-LED True Tone flash, according to a report by 9to5 Mac.

Apple could also unveil a larger 27-inch iMac. It is expected to feature the same M1 Pro and M1 Max from its MacBook Pro counterpart. It can have a 27-inch iMac miniLED display with ProMotion technology. Apple is likely to offer sobers colors to the device with matching keyboard and mouse, the online portal said.

A possible chip upgrade

The company may also introduce an entry-level MacBook Pro to replace the current M1 model launched in November 2020.

This could be equipped with an upgraded M2 chip. It may feature the same design as the current MacBook Pro, including a Touch Bar, another portal Macrumors said.

A new Mac mini is also expected, featuring next-generation Apple Silicon chip with 8 high-performance cores and 2 efficiency cores. It would also support up to 64GB of RAM.

Apple is also expected to release some software updates, iOS 15.4 that can let the Face ID-enabled iPhones unlock while wearing a mask and also a macOS Monterey plus iPad OS 15.4 update that will enable the iPad to Mac traversing Universal Control feature, the Verge reported.

Some of the major products the US-based company introduced in 2021, include the iPhone 13 series, AirPods 3, Apple TV 4K, Watch series 7, Airtags, Magsafe battery pack, the new iPad and iPad mini, MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, and more.