Apple pauses augmented reality glasses; mixed reality headset expected

January 18, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

Apple has indefinitely pushed back the expected launch of its augmented reality glasses due to “technical challenges,” according to Bloomberg

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Apple logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple has indefinitely pushed back the expected launch of its augmented reality glasses due to “technical challenges,” but customers might get to preview a more affordable mixed reality headset this year, according to Bloomberg News.

The new product could be priced at around $3,000 but the company is working to reduce this in future versions, reported the outlet.

Since using chips similar to those found in MacBooks will drive up the price of the headsets, Apple is reportedly planning to use chips that can be compared to those used in its iPhones.

The news comes as Apple uncharacteristically chose January 2023 to announce the launch of MacBooks that will use its enhanced M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

It is possible that the less expensive headset by Apple might rival Meta’s Quest Pro, which is priced at around $1,500. On the other end, Microsoft’s HoloLens is a headset that mostly caters to high-profile business and defence use cases.

