Apple offers new features for people with disabilities

Apple introduced new features for people with mobility, vision, hearing, and cognitive disabilities.

The Cupertino company has introduced AssistiveTouch for Apple Watch, which allows users with upper body limb differences to answer incoming calls, control an onscreen motion pointer, and access Control Center, without ever having to touch the display or controls. Users can navigate a cursor on the display through a series of hand gestures, like a pinch or a clench.

iPadOS will support third-party eye-tracking devices, making it possible for people to control iPad using just their eyes. Apple is adding support for new bi-directional hearing aids. The microphones in these hearing aids enable the deaf or hard of hearing people to have hands-free phone and FaceTime conversations.

The iPhone maker will enable users to explore more details about the people, text, table data, and other objects within images. VoiceOver, a screen reader for blind and low vision communities will describe a person’s position along with other objects within images.

Apple will also enable users who are non-speaking and have limited mobility to use mouth sounds like click, pop, or “ee”, for switch control rather than using physical buttons. This will be available later this year.