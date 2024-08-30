GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apple, Nvidia in talks to join OpenAI funding round, reports say

Microsoft, OpenAI's largest strategic investor with over $10 billion invested, is also expected to participate in the funding round, according to the report

Published - August 30, 2024 09:36 am IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Apple and Nvidia are in talks to invest in OpenAI as part of a new fundraising round.

FILE PHOTO: Apple and Nvidia are in talks to invest in OpenAI as part of a new fundraising round. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple and chip giant Nvidia are in talks to invest in OpenAI as part of a new fundraising round that would value the ChatGPT maker above $100 billion, according to media reports on Thursday.

The news comes a day after the Wall Street Journal reported that venture-capital firm Thrive Capital would invest around $1 billion in OpenAI, leading the funding round.

Apple and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment, while Thrive Capital, Nvidia and Microsoft have declined comment.

OpenAI has become increasingly important to Apple's artificial intelligence strategy, with the iPhone maker bringing the AI firm's chatbot, ChatGPT, to Apple devices in June as part of "Apple Intelligence."

Apple was also reported to gain an observer role on OpenAI's board.

Apple, Microsoft drop board observer seats at OpenAI 

Microsoft, OpenAI's largest strategic investor with over $10 billion invested, is also expected to participate in the funding round, according to the report.

The exact investment amounts from Apple and Microsoft remain undisclosed.

OpenAI's high valuation is a result of the AI arms race it sparked with the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, prompting companies across industries to invest billions in the technology to stay ahead of the competition and capture market share.

The Sam Altman-led firm was reportedly valued at $80 billion in February after completing a deal where the company would sell existing shares in a so-called tender offer led by Thrive Capital.

