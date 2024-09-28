Apple must face narrowed privacy lawsuit over its apps

A federal judge narrowed a lawsuit accusing Apple of violating the privacy of iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch users by collecting their personal data through proprietary apps such as the App Store, Apple Music and Apple TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California, dismissed nearly all claims based on the "Allow Apps to Request to Track" setting on Apple mobile devices, but let some claims proceed over the "Share Analytics" setting.

Mobile device users said Apple violated their user agreements and several privacy and consumer protection laws by assuring that disabling the settings would limit its collection, storage and use of their data - only to then ignore their choices and collect, store and use that data.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawsuit seeking unspecified damages is one of many accusing technology companies such as Apple, Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms' Facebook of allowing the collection of user data without consent.

In a 39-page decision late Thursday, Davila said Apple made clear to users that the "Allow Apps to Request to Track" setting applied to "other companies' apps and websites."

He said that made it "implausible" for reasonable people to believe that by turning the setting off, they were withdrawing consent for Apple to collect their data through its own apps.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the judge said users plausibly alleged they withdrew such consent by disabling the "Share Analytics" setting, citing Apple's disclosure that users may "disable the sharing of Device Analytics altogether."

The Cupertino, California-based company has said it collects data through that setting to improve its products and services.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday. Apple and its lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.

The case is In re Apple Data Privacy Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 22-07069.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.