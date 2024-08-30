ADVERTISEMENT

Apple Music will now let you transfer your playlist to YouTube

Updated - August 30, 2024 12:51 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 12:28 pm IST

Organisational folders that users have set up for their playlists in Apple Music or audio files like podcasts, audiobooks and user-uploaded content cannot be transferred

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Apple Music has rolled out a new feature which will allow users to transfer their playlists to YouTube Music. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple Music has rolled out a new feature which will allow users to transfer their playlists to YouTube Music so they can switch between streaming platforms easily. To access the feature, users must have a subscription to Apple Music or iTunes Match and have a YouTube music account. 

However, the tool can be used to transfer selected items like users’ playlists including collaborative ones but not uploaded music files or even playlists that are shared with others and not collaboratively owned as well as curated playlists. 

Additionally, organisational folders that users have set up for their playlists in Apple Music or audio files like podcasts, audiobooks and user-uploaded content cannot be transferred. 

Apple has also noted that songs available just on YouTube Music can be transferred. 

Bharti Airtel announces content partnership with Apple

Users can start the transfer by visiting Apple’s Data and Privacy page, sign in to their Apple ID and select the ‘Transfer a copy of your data,’ option. Then, they can sign into their YouTube Music account and complete the transfer. Apple sends email notifications to the addresses associated with the user’s Apple ID as the transfer is taking place. 

The transfer can either be tracked or cancelled via the same page. Once the transfer is done, Apple shares a confirmation email. Users can find the transferred playlist under the Library tab in YouTube Music. 

In case of any updates made later to the playlist, the changes will not be reflected on YouTube Music or cancelling the transfer will leave the playlist on YouTube Music.”

