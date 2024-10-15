Apple may unveil a cheaper Vision Pro in 2025

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a cheaper version of its Vision Pro headset by next year. The iPhone maker will be use less expensive materials and a slower processor to tamp down cost. It will also leave out the EyeSight feature which showed user eyes from outside the headset, Mark Gurman said in his Power On newsletter.

The Apple Vision Pro had debuted earlier this year at $3,499.

While the original headset was equipped with the M2 chip, Gurman said that the cheaper model could be using an A series processor, such as the A18 Pro which works on the level as the M1 chip. The cheaper model is also expected to use more plastic instead of the heavier aluminium and glass design that was originally used.

Meanwhile, the Apple Vision Pro 2 is reportedly scheduled for a 2026 launch and will integrate a faster processor, the blog revealed. Then, the company could possibly release smart glasses and AirPods with cameras in 2027.

Apple is also reportedly planning a more affordable iPad-like screen home gadget for making video calls, watching content and using apps.

The Cupertino-headquartered company is currently prioritising their Smart Home programme for the next few years.