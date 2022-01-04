Apple may soon let users wirelessly charge accessories via iPad display

04 January 2022 14:22 IST

An iPad may be configured to provide charging of a stylus through a display glass of the iPad.

Apple is reportedly working on a new reverse charging technology that can wirelessly charge accessories through the display of an iPhone or iPad, according to news portal Patently Apple.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The system is currently limited to accessories like Apple Watch, AirPods and Apple Pencil.

Advertising

Advertising

An iPad may be configured to provide charging of a stylus through a display glass of the iPad. The iPad can include an enclosure defined by the top glass, a perimeter frame, and a back, with the enclosure containing components of the iPad.

The components may include a wireless accessory charging assembly configured to generate a magnetic flux above the top glass, providing power wirelessly to the stylus when placed at a predetermined location on the display face.

Also Read | Xiaomi launches remote charging device

The iPad may further include one or more magnets, configured to secure the stylus in the predetermined location.