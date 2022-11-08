Apple may have access to users’ activity on its app store, claim developers

Two iOS developers have claimed that “every tap” users make in the app store is sent to the company

The Hindu Bureau
November 08, 2022 16:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of the Apple logo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Users browsing Apple’s app store are inadvertently sending their activity to the company, claimed two iOS developers on November 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The developers, who go by the name ‘Mysk’ on Twitter, said that Apple’s changes to the app store, which came last month, should raise privacy concerns. They alleged that every tap made on the AppStore app on iOS 14.6 was sent to Apple.

“As the user browses the App Store app, detailed usage data is sent to Apple simultaneously. The data contains IDs to map the behavior to a profile,” read part of the developers’ statement on Twitter, along with an explanatory video.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The developers were not sure whether or not data was treated the same way on iOS 16.

Also Read
Apple starts rolling iOS 16.2 beta for developers

Apple’s ‘App store & Privacy’ notice has confirmed that personal information is collected from users in order to enhance the store’s services.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“To improve the experience in the App Store and other Apple online stores, we collect information about your usage of the stores, including when you open or close the App Store, what content you search for, the content you view and download, and your interactions with App Store push notifications as well as messages from the App Store within apps,” stated the notice.

In the past, Apple has stated that it believes privacy is a “fundamental human right.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
technology (general)
gadgets (general)
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app