Apple may have access to users’ activity on its app store, claim developers

Two iOS developers have claimed that “every tap” users make in the app store is sent to the company

Two iOS developers have claimed that “every tap” users make in the app store is sent to the company

Users browsing Apple’s app store are inadvertently sending their activity to the company, claimed two iOS developers on November 4.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The developers, who go by the name ‘Mysk’ on Twitter, said that Apple’s changes to the app store, which came last month, should raise privacy concerns. They alleged that every tap made on the AppStore app on iOS 14.6 was sent to Apple.

“As the user browses the App Store app, detailed usage data is sent to Apple simultaneously. The data contains IDs to map the behavior to a profile,” read part of the developers’ statement on Twitter, along with an explanatory video.

The developers were not sure whether or not data was treated the same way on iOS 16.

Apple’s ‘App store & Privacy’ notice has confirmed that personal information is collected from users in order to enhance the store’s services.

“To improve the experience in the App Store and other Apple online stores, we collect information about your usage of the stores, including when you open or close the App Store, what content you search for, the content you view and download, and your interactions with App Store push notifications as well as messages from the App Store within apps,” stated the notice.

In the past, Apple has stated that it believes privacy is a “fundamental human right.”