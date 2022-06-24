Apple may drop smart home hub abilities for iPads in iOS 16 

iPads running iOS 16 and later will no longer support home hub capabilities

iPads running iOS 16 and later will no longer support home hub capabilities

In a surprise move, Apple is all set to drop compatibility for iPads as a home hub to control HomeKit accessories with iOS 16.

According to MacRumors, a popular Apple news and rumors site, the move to drop compatibility for iPads was first discovered by contributor Steve Moser in the text found in iOS 16’s second developer beta.

“A home hub is required to take advantage of features like receiving accessory notifications and allowing other people to control your home. You will not be able to view shared homes until those homes are also upgraded to the latest HomeKit. iPad will no longer be supported as a home hub”, read the text shared by MacRumors.

The move to drop compatibility for iPads is being viewed as a way to ensure success of Apple’s upcoming cross-platform Matter smart home standard implementation, which is expected to come to iOS 16 later this year.

The new Home app that is set to debut with iOS 16 features new categories, a redesigned home tab. Later iterations of the iOS are expected to add support for Matter.

In the meantime, users will have to use a HomePod, HomePod mini, or an Apple TV as a home hub, when upgrading to iOS 16. “Coming in an update later this year. Matter accessories require an Apple TV or HomePod running as a home hub”, read Apple’s web page.