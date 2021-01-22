Apple MacBook Air M1 users complain of screensaver bug

22 January 2021 15:10 IST

One user complained of not being able to fix the issue even after setting the screensaver option to none or reinstalling the OS.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Several MacBook Air M1 users complained of a screensaver that appears suddenly and takes over the laptop screen, leaving it inoperable until it is reopened.

One user commented on Apple forum that the baseline M1 MacBook Air they bought had a trouble with the screensaver taking over the computer.

Advertising

Advertising

“It will come on even while using the device and then there’s no way to dismiss the screensaver. I have to switch users, log out, and/or restart the machine to get the screensaver to go away," the user explained.

Another user complained of not being able to fix the issue even after setting the screensaver option to none or reinstalling the OS.

They said that the issue is random, sometimes happening once a day, and other times, five times a day.

Also Read | Apple's latest AirPods Max has a condensation problem

A reddit user noted that their new M1 MacBook Pro running macOS 11.1 had a “small, yet annoying issue. At random times, while in the middle of working, my machine will suddenly activate the screensaver. I cannot click out of it, and my keyboard does nothing. The only fix I've found is to close the MacBook for 4-5 seconds, then open it and upon reloading in, it fixes itself."

Apple has not responded to The Hindu’s request for a comment on the issue.

MacBook users are trying new ways to get rid of the erroneous screensaver. Some were able to exit the screensaver by closing the device, and then re-opening it.

Also Read | Apple to pay another $113 million to settle iPhone battery claims

Some others have noted in Apple’s forum that pressing Power/Touch ID button takes them to the sign in screen. This allows them to switch user, get back in and re-enter their password to login. If this doesn’t work in one go, they suggest attempting it a few more times helps.