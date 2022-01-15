Apple looks to rope in South Korean parts makers for Apple cars

The Cupertino-based company is expected to complete the selection of an Apple Car supplier within this year, and start its full-scale development.

Apple is secretly looking for South Korean parts makers to supply components for the Apple car, Patently Apple reported.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The business related to Apple Car is being done under the surface. If the information is leaked by a company, then it may be removed from the supplier candidate, the portal noted.

The Cupertino-based company is expected to complete the selection of an Apple Car supplier within this year, and start its full-scale development. Apple is highly interested in South Korean companies in the field of its core parts.

Also Read | Apple hires former BMW, Canoo executive for car project

Apple staff members visited South Korea last month and met with several domestic parts manufacturers. It discussed batteries for electric vehicles with LG and SK and is showing great interest in electronic parts companies that have experience in mass production, according to Patently Apple.