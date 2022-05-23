Apple looks to boost production outside China

Reuters May 23, 2022 13:14 IST

FILE PHOTO: Apple logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India and Vietnam, which are already sites of Apple production, are among the countries short-listed by the company as alternatives.

Apple Inc has told some of its contract manufacturers that it wants to increase production outside China, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.) India and Vietnam, which are already sites of Apple production, are among the countries short-listed by the company as alternatives, the report added. Also Read Foxconn unit sees limited impact from suspended China plant Apple last month forecast bigger supply problems as COVID-19 lockdowns slowed production and demand in China. The report said that Apple is citing China's strict anti-Covid policy and other reasons for its decision. Apple declined to comment to WSJ and couldn't be immediately reached by Reuters on Saturday.



