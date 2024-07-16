Apple launches HomePod Mini in new colour

Apple has launched the HomePod Mini smart speaker in a new midnight colour. Made with 100% recycled mesh fabric, the new model is similar to the midnight HomePod second-gen launched early last year. Set at a price of Rs. 10, 990, the new device is available for pre-order and goes up for sale on July 17 in the U.S. and on 31 in other countries.

The HomePod Mini was launched in space grey and white initially, with yellow, orange and blue added later.

The version still uses Siri, can gauge temperature and humidity and supports audio streaming platforms from Apple and third-party providers like Gaana and JioSaavn. It also supports true wireless stereo set-up and can be used as an intercom with multiple Siri-enabled speakers.

The device is powered by the Apple S5 chip which the company says optimises sound volume, adjust the dynamic range and control the movement of the driver and passive radiators in real time. There’s also a three-microphone system to listen to voice commands and a fourth inward-facing microphone to help it isolate the sounds from the speaker to improve voice detection when music is played.

