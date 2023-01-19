Apple launches HomePod 2nd Gen with Matter Support, room sensing technology, and more

January 19, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST

Apple, on Wednesday, launched the second generation of the HomePod speaker with support for Matter smart home connectivity standard.

Powered by the S7 chip, Apple’s HomePod comes with five tweeters, Spatial audio, sound recognition for up to six voices, and the ability to create HomePod stereo pairs.

Besides support for listening to smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, which trigger alerts on the connected iPhone, the HomePod comes with Matter support, which enables it to connect with smart home products across ecosystems using Matter-enabled connectivity standards.

The 2nd generation HomePod also comes with room sensing technology that recognises sound reflections nearby surfaces to determine if it is against a wall or freestanding to adapt sound output accordingly, the company shared.

The HomePod also comes with the capability to connect with two or more HomePod or HomePod mini speakers to create a stereo pair for a more immersive soundstage experience.

Additionally, the HomePod also pairs with Apple TV 4K for a home theatre experience, and with eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel)5 support on Apple TV 4K it enables customers to make HomePod the audio system for all devices connected to the TV, the company shared.

The new HomePod will be available in white, midnight, and a new colour made with 100% recycled mesh fabric with colour-matched woven power cable.

The HomePod is available to order on Apple’s online store and will be available beginning Feb. 3 in stores.