Apple to launch new journaling app in iOS 17 update: Report 

April 24, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST

Apple plans to release a new pre-installed journaling app as part of its iOS 17 update. The app will be deeply integrated with location services, contacts, and other relevant information on the user’s phone. This could be part of Apple’s effort in building products focused on mental and physical health technology, a report from the Wall Street Journal said.

The app is expected to use local data stored on iPhones to track daily activities and make recommendations on what users can journal. The app is also touted to be capable of detecting behaviour that is outside of a user’s normal routine to improve its recommendations.

Codenamed “Jurassic”, the app will be positioned as a mental health tool. And is based on research that shows regular journaling can help with depression and anxiety, the report said.

Apple’s documentation for the app puts the privacy and security of users at the centre of its design, with tracking data being stored locally and in some cases being deleted after a few weeks. However, app developers are reportedly viewing the app as another Apple in-house competitor to pre-existing apps.

Apple has in the past been able to replace existing apps with its in-house apps, as its own apps sometimes have greater access to user data compared to third-party applications providing similar functions.

And while documents do not specify whether Apple will charge users for the app, and it is unlikely to be paid, the company in the past has charged users recurring subscription fees for some features and services.

The app is expected to be showcased at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June this year.