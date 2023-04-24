ADVERTISEMENT

Apple to launch new journaling app in iOS 17 update: Report 

April 24, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST

Apple to release a new journaling app allowing users to compile daily activities as part of its upcoming iOS 17 update

The Hindu Bureau

Apple plans to release a new pre-installed journaling app as part of its iOS 17 update. | Photo Credit: AP

Apple plans to release a new pre-installed journaling app as part of its iOS 17 update. The app will be deeply integrated with location services, contacts, and other relevant information on the user’s phone. This could be part of Apple’s effort in building products focused on mental and physical health technology, a report from the Wall Street Journal said.

The app is expected to use local data stored on iPhones to track daily activities and make recommendations on what users can journal. The app is also touted to be capable of detecting behaviour that is outside of a user’s normal routine to improve its recommendations.

ALSO READ
Explained | Why Apple wants a retail store in India

Codenamed “Jurassic”, the app will be positioned as a mental health tool. And is based on research that shows regular journaling can help with depression and anxiety, the report said.

Apple’s documentation for the app puts the privacy and security of users at the centre of its design, with tracking data being stored locally and in some cases being deleted after a few weeks. However, app developers are reportedly viewing the app as another Apple in-house competitor to pre-existing apps.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Apple has in the past been able to replace existing apps with its in-house apps, as its own apps sometimes have greater access to user data compared to third-party applications providing similar functions.

And while documents do not specify whether Apple will charge users for the app, and it is unlikely to be paid, the company in the past has charged users recurring subscription fees for some features and services.

ALSO READ
What is end-to-end encryption and why are tech companies focusing on it? 

The app is expected to be showcased at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US