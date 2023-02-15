Apple is struggling to increase production in India, says report

February 15, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

Apple is facing hurdles in its attempt to increase production in India, according to a report in the Financial Times.

The process of expanding to India is slow in part because of logistics, tariffs and infrastructure, says the report.

By shifting production to India, Apple is aiming to unwind its dependence on a China-centred supply chain strategy. This comes after months of COVID 19-related disruption that led to it reporting its first decline in quarterly revenues in three and a half years, earlier this month.

Apple is building up operations in India following the blueprint it set in China two decades ago, with engineers and designers often spending weeks or months at a time in factories to oversee manufacturing.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

In China, suppliers and government officials took a “whatever it takes” approach to win iPhone orders. However, operations in India are not running at that sort of pace and there is no sense of urgency, according to the report.

At a casings factory in Hosur run by one of Apple’s Indian suppliers, just about one out of every two components from the production line were good enough to be sent to Foxconn, Apple’s assembly partner for building iPhones, as per the report. This 50% “yield” fares badly compared with Apple’s goal for zero defects, the report said.

The iPhone maker has been sending product designers and engineers from California and China to factories in Tamil Nadu to train locals and establish production. Apple engineers have often been housed in hotels in Chennai, two hours away from the factories where they are working.