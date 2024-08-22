Apple is splitting its App Store division, VP Matt Fischer to leave the company: Report  

Apple is reportedly splitting its App Store division in half; while one group of employees will run the App Store, the other is expected to manage the iPhone-maker’s approach to alternative marketplaces that have opened in response to EU legislation.

Matt Fischer, VP App Store at Apple, will also be leaving the company as part of the restructuring after more than a decade in the role, a report from The Verge said.

Apple senior director Carson Oliver will reportedly oversee the App Store division, while Ann Thai, a product director, will head the group that will look after the alternative app store division.

The divided App Store team will be headed by Phil Schiller.

The restructuring comes after European regulations started requiring Apple to allow third-party app stores and payments methods. The regulations prompted companies like Epic Games to launch their app stores for the iPhone.

The EU’s Digital Markets Act, which forced Apple to allow alternative app stores, aims to rein in tech giants like Apple, Amazon, TikTok owner ByteDance, Meta Platforms, Alphabet’s Google and Microsoft and create a level playing field for smaller rivals, and ultimately more competition for Europeans.

