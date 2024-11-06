GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apple is planning to make smart glasses: Report

The iPhone maker has started an initiative called Atlas while conducting internal surveys to get feedback from their employees

Updated - November 06, 2024 11:39 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Apple is planning to launch smart glasses.

FILE PHOTO: Apple is planning to launch smart glasses. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple is reportedly planning on launching smart glasses per a tech newsletter by Bloomberg. The iPhone maker has started an initiative called Atlas while conducting internal surveys to get feedback from their employees. The company has not confirmed the development.

The newsletter notes the product itself could be “years away.” 

Meta recently launched their Ray Ban smart glasses which look very close to regular glasses. CEO Mark Zuckerberg also demoed a prototype of their AR glasses but has held back from releasing them saying consumers weren’t ready for them yet.

Earlier this year in February, there were reports that Apple was toying with the idea and it seems like they’re sticking to it. He also noted that making “true augmented reality glasses has been tabled due to technical challenges,” meaning it could take a long time before an ‘Apple Glass’ device is out. 

Apple does have the mixed reality Vision Pro headset already. However, the heavy weight and steep price of the device has kept most people away from it. 

Published - November 06, 2024 11:25 am IST

