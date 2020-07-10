Apple is not having clean break with Intel, confirms support to Thunderbolt 4

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Apple has agreed to use Intel’s hardware interface in its new Macs, confirming an extension of support to the chip-maker to supply external connectivity ports.

“We remain committed to the future of Thunderbolt and will support it in Macs with Apple silicon,” Apple said in a statement.

Just a month ago, Apple transitioned to make ARM-based own chipset to power Macs, instead of Intel’s processors.

The Cupertino-based company’s latest decision comes after Intel revealed details about its upcoming Thunderbolt 4, a hardware port that allows users to connect external peripherals to the computer.

The new port is based on the USB4 specification standard, and allows users to plug in USB-C connectors used in Thunderbolt 3. The new interface can be used over a single connection for both data transfer and power delivery.

Thunderbolt 4 controller 8000 series includes JHL8540 and JHL8340 host controllers for computer makers and JHL8440 device controller for accessory makers. Picture by special arrangement.

Thunderbolt 4 offers the same data transfer speed as of its predecessor at 40 Gbps. But it requires devices to be updated with some system requirements to support either two 4K displays or one 8K display.

The devices should also allow PCle data transfer speed of up to 32 Gbps. This is double the minimum video and data requirements of Thunderbolt 3.

The docks will support up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports, and will provide PC charging facility in at least one.

The new Thunderbolt 4 computers and cables will also support Thunderbolt 3 and old USB connections. However, the cables and accessories will cost more than USB-C devices due to the higher hardware requirements.