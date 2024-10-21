ADVERTISEMENT

Apple is at least two years behind in AI: Report

Updated - October 21, 2024 01:31 pm IST

ChatGPT has been shown to be around 25% more accurate than Siri and is able to answer around 30% more questions

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Apple reportedly believes that it is lagging behind other tech companies in artificial intelligence development by around two years.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple reportedly believes that it is lagging behind other tech companies in artificial intelligence development by around two years. Mark Gurman in the Power On newsletter revealed that while the company may be slow in the area, their track record shows that they have eventually caught up as was the case with Maps. 

The hardware giant has announced features under the Apple Intelligence umbrella including AI notification summaries, an upgraded Siri, Genmoji, Image Playground and so on. 

While their system is powered by on-device models, Apple will also be integrating OpenAI’s ChatGPT across for additional knowledge. 

Gurman shared that ChatGPT has been shown to be around 25% more accurate than Siri and is able to answer around 30% more questions which demonstrates how much more behind Apple is compared to an industry leader in the AI space like OpenAI. 

