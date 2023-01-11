HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple to start using in-house screens from 2024

iPhone and MacBook-maker Apple wants to use its in house display screens in devices from 2024, according to Bloomberg News

January 11, 2023 10:09 am | Updated 10:09 am IST

Reuters
File photo of an Apple watch

File photo of an Apple watch | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple Inc. is planning to start using its own custom displays in its mobile devices from 2024 onwards in an attempt to bring more components in-house, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business, and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The company intends to begin by swapping out the display in the highest-end Apple Watches by the end of next year. Apple plans to eventually bring these displays to other devices as well, including the iPhone, according to the report.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant is aiming to reduce its reliance on other partners such as Samsung Electronics and LG Corp.

ALSO READ
Apple wins U.S. biometric case over customer Touch ID and Face ID

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment, while Samsung Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics, and LG Display declined to comment.

The report added that the screens would upgrade the current OLED standard to a technology called microLED.

Bloomberg News had reported on Monday that Apple plans to replace Broadcom Inc. chips from its devices with an in-house design in 2025.

The iPhone maker has been working to limit its reliance on other chipmakers, having moved to its own line of chips for recent models of its Mac computers, replacing those from Intel Corp.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.