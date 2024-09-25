ADVERTISEMENT

Apple iPhone designer Jony Ive working with OpenAI’s Sam Altman on new AI hardware device

Published - September 25, 2024 10:16 am IST

Currently, the project has just 10 employees working on it including people like Tang Tan and Evans Hankey who worked with Ive on the iPhone design

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Former Apple exec and design veteran Jony Ive has confirmed that he is working with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on an AI hardware venture.  | Photo Credit: THG

Former Apple exec and design veteran Jony Ive has confirmed that he is working with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on an AI hardware venture. The news was a part of Ive’s interview with The New York Times, a year after the collaboration was first reported. 

ADVERTISEMENT

While Ive didn’t give out many details, the report said that the project could raise $1 billion in funding by this year-end with Ive himself and Laurene Powell Jobs’ Emerson Collective reportedly investing. 

According to the story, Ive ended up meeting Altman through Brian Chesky, the CEO of Airbnb. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-Apple designer Ive, OpenAI's Altman discuss AI hardware: Report

Ive’s firm LoveFrom will be looking after the design and described the goal of the venture as “a product that uses A.I. to create a computing experience that is less socially disruptive than the iPhone.” 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The report mentioned how Ive and Altman wanted to use generative AI to build a new computing device since it could do more for users than traditional software.

Currently, the project has just 10 employees working on it including people like Tang Tan and Evans Hankey, both of whom had previously worked with Ive on the iPhone design.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US