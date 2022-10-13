Apple to sell video ad slots in early 2023

The development comes as the tech giant looks to expand its streaming service worldwide

The Hindu Bureau
October 13, 2022 14:58 IST

A file photo of the Apple logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple is planning on selling video ad slots in early 2023, possibly for its Apple TV+ service, according to media outlets.

Apple TV has already broadcast advertisements during some programmes; but these commercials did not come from the iPhone maker. 

An ad-based tier could bring more price-sensitive subscribers to the company at a time of global high inflation and economic uncertainty. Apple will also be streaming the Major League Soccer games next year. An Apple TV+ subscription currently costs around $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year in the U.S.

Streaming platforms Netflix and Disney are also looking to build ad-based monetisation plans to lure subscribers on a budget. Their plans are set to be revealed in a few months.

Apple’s market share in the streaming business is small compared to Netflix and Disney. Even so, the tech company has been hailed for its high-budget, award-winning offerings and its growing sports coverage.

