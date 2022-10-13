Apple to sell video ad slots in early 2023

A file photo of the Apple logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple is planning on selling video ad slots in early 2023, possibly for its Apple TV+ service, according to media outlets.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Apple TV has already broadcast advertisements during some programmes; but these commercials did not come from the iPhone maker.

An ad-based tier could bring more price-sensitive subscribers to the company at a time of global high inflation and economic uncertainty. Apple will also be streaming the Major League Soccer games next year. An Apple TV+ subscription currently costs around $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year in the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

Streaming platforms Netflix and Disney are also looking to build ad-based monetisation plans to lure subscribers on a budget. Their plans are set to be revealed in a few months.

Apple’s market share in the streaming business is small compared to Netflix and Disney. Even so, the tech company has been hailed for its high-budget, award-winning offerings and its growing sports coverage.