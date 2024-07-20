ADVERTISEMENT

Apple iPhone 16 shipments may not be increased as previously claimed

Published - July 20, 2024 03:02 pm IST

It was believed that Apple Intelligence was the reason for the huge boost in orders

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Apple may not increase shipments of its soon-to-be-released iPhone 16, a report has stated. | Photo Credit: AP

Despite rumours around Apple’s plans to increase shipments of its soon-to-be-released iPhone 16, a report has stated that this may not be the case. Analyst Ming Chi Kuo has revealed that during the recent earnings calls with key suppliers, TSMC and Largan, both shared that there was no increase in orders from the hardware giant. 

Even as Apple and its suppliers are preparing for the iPhone 16’s fall debut, an earlier report had shared that Apple was planning to ship a massive 90 million or more iPhone 16 models just in 2024. It was believed that Apple Intelligence was the reason for the huge boost in orders. 

“My understanding is that some suppliers have seen an increase in iPhone 16 orders for 2H24, but from the EMS/assembly perspective, the iPhone 16 orders for 2H24 have not seen much change (about 87 million units), still slightly lower than the 2H23 iPhone 15 orders (about 91 million units),” Kuo noted. 

It must be noted that Largan is focused solely on the high-end Pro models. 

The iPhone 16 range is expected to be powered by the new A18 chip with focus on new Apple Intelligence AI features. 

