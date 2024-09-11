Apple iPhone 16 Pro variant buyers in India see lower prices than iPhone 15 Pro variant buyers, but still pay more than in the U.S.

Apple’s India-based buyers can get the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max variants at a price lower than those who bought the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max newly after they released, reported tech outlet TechCrunch, noting a roughly ₹15,000 drop when comparing the latest Pro variants to the iPhone 15 Pro variants.

As Apple begins assembling more iPhones in India, buyers have been hoping this would translate to lower prices. However, India-based buyers are still paying higher prices for iPhones despite having less disposal income on average than U.S.-based buyers.

At launch, Apple announced that the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, would begin at $799, $899, $999, $1,199, respectively.

This means India-based buyers will be shelling out more than their U.S.-based counterparts, when converting the Indian prices of the phones to dollars.

Smartphone model Price in India Apple iPhone 16 [128 GB] ₹79,900 [converts to $951.53] Apple iPhone 16 Plus [128 GB] ₹89,900 [converts to $1,070.62] Apple iPhone 16 Pro [128 GB] ₹1,19,900 [converts to $1,427.89] Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max [256 GB] ₹1,44,900 [converts to $1,725.61]

Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are powered by the AI-centric A18 Pro chip, intended to handle heavier generative AI workloads while ensuring high performance levels.

While e-commerce platform offers and sales festivals are one way for India-based buyers to get the latest gadgets at lower prices, others often opt for exchange deals or stack bank and coupon offers.