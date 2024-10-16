GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra | Prices, specs, features compared

If you are torn between buying Apple’s latest and most high-end offering, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and the formidable camera-bearing Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, here is a comparison of the two smartphones

Updated - October 16, 2024 03:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max, pictured on the left, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, on the right

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max, pictured on the left, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, on the right | Photo Credit: Images sourced from Samsung and Apple; compiled on Canva by The Hindu

As the festival season rolls by, many shoppers in India are considering whether it’s time to take advantage of some great deals on offer in order to upgrade their smartphones.

While Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max might be an obvious pick for those who love the status of the brand and want to explore the all new Apple Intelligence features, others are intrigued by the potential of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and its impressive specs.

The difference in price between the two ultra-premium phones is not too drastic, but they certainly cater to very different segments of phone users, as seen by their ecosystems.

Let’s take a look.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Review: Bigger, more powerful, and ready for on-device AI
Apple iPhone 16 Pro MaxSamsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Price₹1,44,900 for 256GB₹1,29,999 for 12GB/256GB
Screen6.9-inch Super Retina XDR6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED
BatteryUp to 33 hours video playback5,000 mAh
Camera48MP Fusion; 48MP Ultra Wide; 12MP Telephoto200MP Wide; 12MP Ultra Wide; 10MP Tele 3x Zoom; 50MP Tele 5x Zoom; 12MP Front
ProcessorA18 Pro chipSnapdragon 8 Gen 3

Published - October 16, 2024 03:00 pm IST

