Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra | Prices, specs, features compared

As the festival season rolls by, many shoppers in India are considering whether it’s time to take advantage of some great deals on offer in order to upgrade their smartphones.

While Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max might be an obvious pick for those who love the status of the brand and want to explore the all new Apple Intelligence features, others are intrigued by the potential of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and its impressive specs.

The difference in price between the two ultra-premium phones is not too drastic, but they certainly cater to very different segments of phone users, as seen by their ecosystems.

Let’s take a look.