Apple on September 9 unveiled its new lineup of Apple Intelligence-infused iPhones, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

ADVERTISEMENT

The launch event comes shortly after Google’s own, where the search giant revealed its Google Pixel 9 lineup, powered by its own Gemini AI offering, alongside the launch of a new foldable phone.

However, how does Apple’s high-end iPhone 16 Pro Max compare with Google’s premium Pixel 9 Pro XL? Let’s take a look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Specifications Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Price ₹1,44,900 ₹1,24,999 Display 6.9‑inch all‑screen OLED display; Super Retina XDR display 6.8-inch Super Actua display, LTPO OLED Battery Video playback (streamed) up to 29 hours 5,060 mAh/24+ hour battery life in total Storage 256 GB 256 GB Chipset A18 Pro Google Tensor G4

A comparison in terms of battery life between the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL can be tricky because Apple does not disclose the exact battery capacity of its product.

According to the official Apple website, when compared to the older Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, the new 16 Pro Max offers four more hours of video playback.

Coming to the camera, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max arrives with a dedicated action button and pressure sensor. It packs a 48MP Fusion camera, a 48MP Ultra Wide camera, and a 12MP 5x Telephoto camera.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL comes with a 50 MP Octa PD wide camera, a 48 MP Quad PD ultrawide camera with auto-focus, and a 48 MP Quad PD telephoto camera.

Both the phones come with generative AI offerings, with Apple in partnership with OpenAI while Google offers its own Gemini-powered suite of products.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.