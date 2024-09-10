ADVERTISEMENT

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL compared | Specs, features, AI, prices, and all you need to know

Updated - September 10, 2024 03:00 pm IST

Apple released the iPhone 16 lineup on September 9, infused with its Apple Intelligence offering. How does it compare with Google’s premium handset?

The Hindu Bureau

Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max, pictured on the left, and the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, pictured on the extreme right | Photo Credit: Images sourced from Apple and Google; compiled on Canva as a graphic

Apple on September 9 unveiled its new lineup of Apple Intelligence-infused iPhones, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The launch event comes shortly after Google’s own, where the search giant revealed its Google Pixel 9 lineup, powered by its own Gemini AI offering, alongside the launch of a new foldable phone.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Review | Shines bright with a vibrant display, design and AI

However, how does Apple’s high-end iPhone 16 Pro Max compare with Google’s premium Pixel 9 Pro XL? Let’s take a look.

SpecificationsApple iPhone 16 Pro MaxGoogle Pixel 9 Pro XL
Price₹1,44,900₹1,24,999
Display6.9‑inch all‑screen OLED display; Super Retina XDR display6.8-inch Super Actua display, LTPO OLED
BatteryVideo playback (streamed) up to 29 hours5,060 mAh/24+ hour battery life in total
Storage256 GB256 GB
ChipsetA18 ProGoogle Tensor G4

A comparison in terms of battery life between the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL can be tricky because Apple does not disclose the exact battery capacity of its product.

According to the official Apple website, when compared to the older Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, the new 16 Pro Max offers four more hours of video playback.

With iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, Apple redefines mobile photography

Coming to the camera, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max arrives with a dedicated action button and pressure sensor. It packs a 48MP Fusion camera, a 48MP Ultra Wide camera, and a 12MP 5x Telephoto camera.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL comes with a 50 MP Octa PD wide camera, a 48 MP Quad PD ultrawide camera with auto-focus, and a 48 MP Quad PD telephoto camera.

Both the phones come with generative AI offerings, with Apple in partnership with OpenAI while Google offers its own Gemini-powered suite of products.

