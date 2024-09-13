ADVERTISEMENT

Apple iPhone 16 models available for pre-orders from today

Updated - September 13, 2024 09:34 am IST

The four new iPhone variants that Apple introduced during the September 9 ‘Glowtime’ event open for pre-orders at 5:30 PM IST

The Hindu Bureau

Four new iPhone 16 model variants were unveiled on September 9 during Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ event [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Apple’s newly unveiled iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max open for pre-orders on Friday (September 13, 2024) at 5:30 PM IST, with the phones becoming generally available from 20 September.

The Apple iPhone 16 lineup, introduced during the gadget-maker’s ‘Glowtime’ event, features models that have been built specially to support Apple’s generative AI offering, called ‘Apple Intelligence,’ according to CEO Tim Cook.

While the two base models run on the new A18 chip, the two high-end variants run on the A18 Pro chip.

All the phones feature a new Camera Control button that is designed to make photography more seamless and tactille for the user.

Take a look at the phone prices and starting EMI plans, sourced from Apple’s India website.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro variant buyers in India see lower prices than iPhone 15 Pro variant buyers, but still pay more than in the U.S.
PhoneStoragePrice
Apple iPhone 16 [6.1-inch displauy]128 GB₹12,483/month or ₹79,900
Apple iPhone 16 Plus [6.7-inch display]128 GB₹14,150/month or ₹89,900
Apple iPhone 16 Pro [6.3-inch display]128 GB₹19,150/month or ₹1,19,900
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max [6.9-inch display]256 GB₹23,317/month or ₹1,44,900
