Apple iPhone 16 models available for pre-orders from today

Apple’s newly unveiled iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max open for pre-orders on Friday (September 13, 2024) at 5:30 PM IST, with the phones becoming generally available from 20 September.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Apple iPhone 16 lineup, introduced during the gadget-maker’s ‘Glowtime’ event, features models that have been built specially to support Apple’s generative AI offering, called ‘Apple Intelligence,’ according to CEO Tim Cook.

While the two base models run on the new A18 chip, the two high-end variants run on the A18 Pro chip.

All the phones feature a new Camera Control button that is designed to make photography more seamless and tactille for the user.

Take a look at the phone prices and starting EMI plans, sourced from Apple’s India website.

Phone Storage Price Apple iPhone 16 [6.1-inch displauy] 128 GB ₹12,483/month or ₹79,900 Apple iPhone 16 Plus [6.7-inch display] 128 GB ₹14,150/month or ₹89,900 Apple iPhone 16 Pro [6.3-inch display] 128 GB ₹19,150/month or ₹1,19,900 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max [6.9-inch display] 256 GB ₹23,317/month or ₹1,44,900

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.