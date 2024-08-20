GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apple iPhone 16 might get new camera panel; iPhone 16 Pro may get pressure-sensitive camera button: Report

Apple’s iPhone 16 line-up could get a revamped camera panel, while the Pro version might see a more advanced camera button, reported The Verge, citing leaks and rumours

Updated - August 20, 2024 11:07 am IST

Published - August 20, 2024 10:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The iPhone 16 launch event is expected to take place in September [File]

The iPhone 16 launch event is expected to take place in September [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple’s iPhone 16 line-up that is expected to release in September could see noticeable hardware and software changes as the premium gadget-maker primes the devices for generative artificial intelligence features while also enhancing the camera capabilities, per tech outlet The Verge.

For example, the base variant of the iPhone 16 could get a fresh camera panel design, while the Pro model could get a new camera button that mimics the feel of a DSLR camera and is sensitive to the user’s finger pressure, reported the outlet, based on leaks and rumours.

Google’s retail expansion through Croma and Reliance Digital can help Pixel sales grow 3X in India

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro could also get a bigger screen than its predecessor.

The phones will need enhanced software capacity in order to run the energy-intensive on-device tasks involving generative AI. Apple’s own package of AI integrations, which it calls Apple Intelligence, is expected on all the phones from the iPhone 16 line-up

Apple is yet to formally confirm or deny the rumours.

