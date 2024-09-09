GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apple iPhone 16 launch event LIVE updates: Apple Intelligence-infused smartphones, upgraded cameras, Watch 10, AirPods 4 expected

Apple’s iPhone 16 launch event is set to begin at 10:30 PM IST tonight, with the slogan ‘It’s Glowtime.’

Updated - September 09, 2024 06:01 pm IST

John Xavier,Sahana Venugopal

Apple’s iPhone 16 launch event, running with the slogan ‘It’s Glowtime,’ is set to begin tonight at 10:30 PM IST, with users from all over the world eagerly waiting for the launch of the new iPhone 16 series, as well as other premium gadgets and wearables. 

This year’s event is particularly special, as the new products are expected to be heavily infused with the iPhone-maker’s own package of generative AI features and integrations that it calls ‘Apple Intelligence’ (AI).

Also Read:Apple WWDC 2024 | Apple announces ChatGPT integration, Apple Intelligence (AI) tools, iOS upgrades, and enhanced Siri

During last year’s launch event, Apple revealed products including the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Meanwhile, the company introduced Apple Intelligence and a partnership with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI during its WWDC event on June 10. Naturally, watchers are excited to see how ChatGPT will become part of the iPhone experience and whether other such collaborations are on the cards.

Also Read:iPhone 15 Pro Max review: Class-leading smartphone experience

You can follow The Hindu’s live coverage of the announcements here, or watch the event via apple.com or on the Apple TV app.

  • September 09, 2024 17:43
    Apple vs Google

    Google’s Pixel 9 series is currently leading the charge in integrating Gen AI capabilities. However, Apple might look to catch up with the search giant through the A18 Pro-powered iPhone 16.

    Apple’s devices could include more natural voice interactions, advanced real-time transcription, and even on-device image and video generation.

  • September 09, 2024 17:24
    The star of the show?

    Apart from the launch of the new smartphones from the iPhone 16 series, many are looking forward to see how Apple builds on its newly introduced AI technology - dubbed ‘Apple Intelligence’ - that it unveiled during the WWDC event in June this year. 

    So, who all will get these new AI features? Apple Intelligence is designed for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia and is slated to come to the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with the M1 chip and later. It is starting with the U.S. market, followed by other regions.

  • September 09, 2024 17:00
    Welcome and join us for Apple’s ‘It’s Glowtime’ event!

    Hello, and welcome to The Hindu’s coverage of the Apple iPhone 16 launch event! Running with the slogan ‘It’s Glowtime,’ the event is taking place in Cupertino, California, and will start streaming at 22:30 IST. Watchers and gadget-lovers all over the world are gearing up to tune in, so let us get you caught up on the latest news from the iPhone-maker while you wait.

Published - September 09, 2024 04:57 pm IST

Top News Today

