Apple’s iPhone 16 launch event, running with the slogan ‘It’s Glowtime,’ is set to begin tonight at 10:30 PM IST, with users from all over the world eagerly waiting for the launch of the new iPhone 16 series, as well as other premium gadgets and wearables.

This year’s event is particularly special, as the new products are expected to be heavily infused with the iPhone-maker’s own package of generative AI features and integrations that it calls ‘Apple Intelligence’ (AI).

Also Read:Apple WWDC 2024 | Apple announces ChatGPT integration, Apple Intelligence (AI) tools, iOS upgrades, and enhanced Siri

During last year’s launch event, Apple revealed products including the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Meanwhile, the company introduced Apple Intelligence and a partnership with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI during its WWDC event on June 10. Naturally, watchers are excited to see how ChatGPT will become part of the iPhone experience and whether other such collaborations are on the cards.

Also Read:iPhone 15 Pro Max review: Class-leading smartphone experience

You can follow The Hindu’s live coverage of the announcements here, or watch the event via apple.com or on the Apple TV app.