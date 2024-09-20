Apple’s newest line-up of iPhones has come to stores as well as e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart in India, along with the other accessories such as the upgraded AirPods and smartwatches announced by the iPhone-maker earlier this month.
Blinkit and BB Now will be rapidly delivering the ordered products to their customers, reported the ANI outlet, which also captured pictures of long lines of Apple fans outside the company’s official store in Delhi’s Saket, as well as the flagship store in BKC in Mumbai.
“We are partnering with Unicorn Infosolutions (the largest Apple Premium Partner in India) for the third year in a row to make the latest iPhone available. Customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Lucknow can get an iPhone 16 delivered within minutes. While Blinkit will handle the delivery, Unicorn provides discounts on select cards and offers EMI options, too,” said Albinder Dhindsa, founder and CEO of Blinkit, in a press note.
The Apple iPhone 16 line-up this time is special for many tech users because it features the company’s package of generative AI tools and tech that it calls ‘Apple Intelligence,’ as well as ChatGPT integration. However, they are not all available at launch.
|Phone
|Storage
|Colour
|Price in India
|Apple iPhone 16
|128 GB
|Pink
|₹79,900
|Apple iPhone 16 Plus
|128 GB
|Ultramarine
|₹89,900
|Apple iPhone 16 Pro
|128 GB
|Desert Titanium
|₹1,19,900
|Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
|256 GB
|Natural Titanium
|₹1,44,900