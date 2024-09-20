GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max come to Indian stores, delivery platforms, Amazon, Flipkart

Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are now generally available for purchase, with stock quickly running out on Flipkart

September 20, 2024

The Hindu Bureau
The Apple iPhone 16 and its variants are being sold on Amazon.in and Flipkart [File]

The Apple iPhone 16 and its variants are being sold on Amazon.in and Flipkart [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple’s newest line-up of iPhones has come to stores as well as e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart in India, along with the other accessories such as the upgraded AirPods and smartwatches announced by the iPhone-maker earlier this month.

Blinkit and BB Now will be rapidly delivering the ordered products to their customers, reported the ANI outlet, which also captured pictures of long lines of Apple fans outside the company’s official store in Delhi’s Saket, as well as the flagship store in BKC in Mumbai.

The Apple iPhone 16 line-up this time is special for many tech users because it features the company’s package of generative AI tools and tech that it calls ‘Apple Intelligence,’ as well as ChatGPT integration. However, they are not all available at launch.

Apple's AirPods Pro hearing aid software gets U.S. FDA nod
PhoneStorageColourPrice in India
Apple iPhone 16128 GBPink₹79,900
Apple iPhone 16 Plus128 GBUltramarine₹89,900
Apple iPhone 16 Pro128 GBDesert Titanium₹1,19,900
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max256 GBNatural Titanium₹1,44,900
Apple iPhone 16 Pro variant buyers in India see lower prices than iPhone 15 Pro variant buyers, but still pay more than in the U.S.
Tips for buying Apple iPhones and other accessories online
When buying high-value items such as smartphones or other expensive electronics, take a video of yourself unboxing the device so that you have proof in case of any defects or damage
Under no circumstances should you let the delivery person take back your device after you have given them the OTP for the product
Try to stack bank offers, credit/debit card offers, coupons, and exchange offers so that you can lower the price of the product, but do so in a financially responsible way
Research the terms of the EMI plan you are opting for, before committing to it, so that it does not negatively impact your savings or other ongoing transactions
Some third-party sellers may try to trick users by featuring expensive devices and gadgets when they are actually only selling low-value accessories such as cases, screen coverings, etc. Do your research before adding products to your cart

September 20, 2024

