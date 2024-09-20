Apple’s newest line-up of iPhones has come to stores as well as e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart in India, along with the other accessories such as the upgraded AirPods and smartwatches announced by the iPhone-maker earlier this month.

Blinkit and BB Now will be rapidly delivering the ordered products to their customers, reported the ANI outlet, which also captured pictures of long lines of Apple fans outside the company’s official store in Delhi’s Saket, as well as the flagship store in BKC in Mumbai.

The Apple iPhone 16 line-up this time is special for many tech users because it features the company’s package of generative AI tools and tech that it calls ‘Apple Intelligence,’ as well as ChatGPT integration. However, they are not all available at launch.

Phone Storage Colour Price in India Apple iPhone 16 128 GB Pink ₹79,900 Apple iPhone 16 Plus 128 GB Ultramarine ₹89,900 Apple iPhone 16 Pro 128 GB Desert Titanium ₹1,19,900 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256 GB Natural Titanium ₹1,44,900