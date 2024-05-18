Apple iPhone 16 displays may enter production next month: Report

The displays for the Apple iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro models are scheduled to enter production next month, reported the tech outlet MacRumors, as analysts try to glean information from tech leaks or make predictions about the new series of iPhones expected this year.

While Apple has not officially confirmed or denied the statement, the timeline was reported by MacRumors, citing a subscriber-exclusive post on X by display analyst Ross Young.

Some expected models this year include the ‌iPhone 16‌, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌, and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max.

The iPhone 16 Pro‌ and the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max are predicted to be slightly larger than their predecessors, with the iPhone 16 Pro display expected to be 6.3 inches while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to be 6.9 inches, per MacRumors.

Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone launch events customarily take place in the autumn.

During an event on May 7, Apple announced its new iPad Pro tablet, the thinnest yet, powered by its latest M4 chip.

However, the company drew considerable flak after CEO Tim Cook posted an ad that day showing musical instruments and art supplies being crushed, in order to promote the new iPad Pro.

