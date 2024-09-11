GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apple iPhone 16 and Google Pixel 9 | Base model features, specs, prices, and everything you need to know

Like the Google Pixel 9, Apple’s iPhone 16 comes on a wave of generative AI-powered features promising productivity and ease

Published - September 11, 2024 02:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Apple iPhone 16, pictured on the left, and the Google Pixel 9, pictured on the right

The Apple iPhone 16, pictured on the left, and the Google Pixel 9, pictured on the right | Photo Credit: Images sourced from Apple and Google; Compiled with Canva

After months of rumours and speculation, Apple launched the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max during its Glowtime event on September 9.

While most gadget-lovers might dream of snagging the high-end iPhone 16 Pro Max and the most cutting-edge features it offers, Apple’s iPhone 16 base variant also packs a punch.

The launch of the new iPhones comes shortly after Google released its latest Pixel 9 lineup, powered by its generative AI offering Gemini. Google’s base model, the Pixel 9, is also similarly priced to the Apple iPhone 16 in India.

If a potential new phone owner is split between the two, which one would be a better fit for them?

Let’s take a look.

Google Pixel 9 Review | Undoubtedly one of the best compact options available today
SpecificationApple iPhone 16Google Pixel 9
Price₹79,900₹79,999
DisplaySuper Retina XDR 6.1‑inch OLED display; 2556‑by‑1179-pixel resolution at 460 ppi6.3-inch Actua display; 1080 x 2424 OLED at 422 PPI
Brightness2000 nits peak brightness2700 nits peak brightness
BatteryVideo playback (streamed) up to 18 hours4700 mAh/24+ hour battery life
ChipsetA18Google Tensor G4

On the subject of cameras, both the Apple iPhone 16 and the Google Pixel 9 strive to impress. The Apple iPhone 16 comes with a 48MP Fusion camera and a 12MP Ultra Wide camera, while the Google Pixel 9 packs a 50 MP Octa PD wide camera and a 48 MP Quad PD ultrawide camera with auto-focus.

The Pixel 9 has a 10.5 MP Dual PD selfie camera with auto-focus, while the iPhone 16 has a 12MP ‘TrueDepth’ front camera.

Published - September 11, 2024 02:40 pm IST

