After months of rumours and speculation, Apple launched the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max during its Glowtime event on September 9.

While most gadget-lovers might dream of snagging the high-end iPhone 16 Pro Max and the most cutting-edge features it offers, Apple’s iPhone 16 base variant also packs a punch.

The launch of the new iPhones comes shortly after Google released its latest Pixel 9 lineup, powered by its generative AI offering Gemini. Google’s base model, the Pixel 9, is also similarly priced to the Apple iPhone 16 in India.

If a potential new phone owner is split between the two, which one would be a better fit for them?

Let’s take a look.

Specification Apple iPhone 16 Google Pixel 9 Price ₹79,900 ₹79,999 Display Super Retina XDR 6.1‑inch OLED display; 2556‑by‑1179-pixel resolution at 460 ppi 6.3-inch Actua display; 1080 x 2424 OLED at 422 PPI Brightness 2000 nits peak brightness 2700 nits peak brightness Battery Video playback (streamed) up to 18 hours 4700 mAh/24+ hour battery life Chipset A18 Google Tensor G4

On the subject of cameras, both the Apple iPhone 16 and the Google Pixel 9 strive to impress. The Apple iPhone 16 comes with a 48MP Fusion camera and a 12MP Ultra Wide camera, while the Google Pixel 9 packs a 50 MP Octa PD wide camera and a 48 MP Quad PD ultrawide camera with auto-focus.

The Pixel 9 has a 10.5 MP Dual PD selfie camera with auto-focus, while the iPhone 16 has a 12MP ‘TrueDepth’ front camera.